Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty admits he was worried ‘if audience will like me or not’ as host after replacing Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar

In an exclusive interview with Times Now/Telly Talk India, Rohit Shetty revealed he was worried and anxious when he was signed as host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar. The reality show has been garnering humongous attention from the media, fans, and celebrities.

Rohit Shetty admits he was worried about the audience’s reception of him as a host

Rohit Shetty who is currently hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, sat for an exclusive interview with Times Now/ Telly Talk India right before the premiere of the show on July 27.

He shared his initial concerns about taking over as the host. After the previous seasons hosted by Akshay Kumar (2008) and Priyanka Chopra(2009), the show was shut down for a few years, and the format was completely changed.

“When I first hosted KKK, I was worried if the audience would accept me since it had been previously hosted by big stars and I was just a director”, Rohit Shetty added.

He worked hard, and the positive TRP results showed that the audience liked both him and the new format. Now, it has been 10 years since he started hosting the show.

What keeps Rohit Shetty coming back to the show?

When asked what motivates Rohit Shetty to return as the host of the show each year he said that it's the audience's love that draws him back annually.

Additionally, he feels a deep connection to the stunt-based nature of the show, which resonates with him personally, and he manages to balance his time effectively.

Shetty also attributes his passion for action to his father and says, "Because of him I knew this is what I'd be doing in my life as a career.”

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiered on Colors on July 27 at 9:30 PM. This season's contestants include Shaleen Bhanot, Shilpa Shinde, Aashish Mehrotra, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, Gashmeer Mahajan, Niyati Fatnani, Karanveer Mehra, and Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia.

