Shoaib Ibrahim REFUTES rumors of him participating in Bigg Boss 18; 'Ahead of every season, my name shows up'

While Bigg Boss OTT 3 is already garnering attention owing to its drama and entertainment, the buzz around Bigg Boss 18 has already taken over social media. For the last few days, speculation has been swirling about Shoaib Ibrahim being the first confirmed contestant for BB 18. Several media reports stated that the Ajooni actor might appear as one of the full-fledged contestants in the upcoming season of the show. Only recently has Ibrahim addressed all such claims.

Since he and his wife, Dipika Kakar, are into vlogging, the latter shared a video on their official channel wherein the former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant revealed whether he is participating in Bigg Boss 18.

Shoaib Ibrahim isn't ready for Bigg Boss now

In her latest vlog, Dipika Kakar explains how the fans have been texting her regarding Shoaib Ibrahim's participation in Bigg Boss 18. Revealing whether he is participating or not, Shoaib said, "Yeh toh har season mein hota hai ki ek na ek baar toh mera naam aa hi jaata hai ki main aa raha hun aur sabke messages aate hain (This happens in every season that at least once my name comes up that I am coming, and I get messages from everyone)."

He added, "Lekin iss baar toh pata nahi jisne bhi yeh shuruaat ki hai ya hua hai, I don't know. (But this time, I don't know who started it or how it started; I don't know.)"

Further, Ibrahim confirmed that he wasn't participating and called all the speculations just 'rumors.' He stated, "Main humesha bolta hun ki never say never but abhi koi aisa nahi hai ki main jau aur naa hi abhi aisa koi plan hai ki main iss season mein jaa raha hun. (I always say never say never but right now there is no such thing that I will go, or there is any such plan that I am going to participate in this season.)"

He added, "Aage 3-4 saal ke baad pata nahi, jab hoga. Iss saal toh nahi hai, for sure. Yeh main aapko clear kar raha hun. (I don't know, maybe after 3–4 years or when it will happen. Not this year, for sure. I am making this clear to you.)"

The 37-year-old shared that he received a message from a production house asking whether he was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 18, as they planned to discuss a project. To this, Shoaib dismissed the rumors and gave them a green light.

About Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim appeared in Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein but became a household name owing to his stint in Sasural Simar Ka. After taking a break for a few years, the actor marked his comeback with Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. Some of his other well-known ventures are Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Ajooni.

