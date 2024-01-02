EXCLUSIVE: Mera Balam Thanedaar's Shruti Choudhary talks about bagging show; recalls chat with Shweta Tiwari

The new show Mera Balam Thanedaar is all set to entertain the audiences. The show revolves around the anti-social activity of getting below 18 years of age girls married, which is illegal. The crux of the show is that a loyal police officer unknowingly gets married to a below-aged girl. The show features actors Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in the lead roles.

Pinkvilla got in touch with actress Shruti Choudhary, who is set to play the character of a bubbly and vivacious Bulbul in the show. In the interview, the actress spoke at length about bagging the show, the reactions of her parents, and more.

Shruti on playing the first lead role of her career for Mera Balam Thanedaar

She said, "I'm very nervous, but at the same time, I'm very happy and excited about it. I've got a very supportive team working on the show, right from the Production house to the channel and actors; everybody is working tirelessly and has guided me through the process. They've not pressured me one bit as to what and how things are needed to be done. So, yes, I am nervous but happy and grateful to work with some amazing talents."

Have a look at Shruti Choudhary's post promoting Mera Balam Thanedaar



Shruti's reaction to the first promo of the show

Spilling beans about her feelings on watching herself on Colors as a lead of an upcoming show, Shruti added, "I went blank. I couldn't believe that it was happening to me. The channel is so prestigious that everyone aspires to be a part of a show on Colors, and playing a main lead in a show for the same platform is nothing less than a dream coming true.

She added, "I remember many promising actors were auditioning for the part, and I wasn't very confident to bag the show, considering such great talents turning up for the auditions, but when I was told about my selection, I was ecstatic. I feel a sense of responsibility towards the producers to not let them down as they chose me over many other talented actresses. The feeling is still sinking in."

Talking about her parents' reaction to her bagging the show, Shruti said, "My mother and father both got emotional and were very happy for me. However, my father suggested that I give my all to the show as the makers have put a lot of faith in me, and I shouldn't let them down. I will surely follow his advice, and I'm working hard for the show."

Shruti on Main Hoon Aparajita co-actress Shweta Tiwari's reaction to the show

Shruti Choudhary worked with celebrated actress Shweta Tiwari in Main Hoon Aparajita. She played Tiwari's daughter and shares a close bond with her. When asked about Shweta's reaction to her show, Shruti said, "Like my real-life mother, she is also very busy in her life and hardly gets time.

Shruti added, "She (Shweta Tiwari) was supposed to come for the show's launch, but things couldn't materialize. I had called her to take her blessings when the first promo of the show came out. She was extremely happy and also emotional. She wished me luck and told me that she's just a call away for any performance-related guidance and generally too."

Mera Balam Thanedaar is set to premiere on 3rd January 2024.

