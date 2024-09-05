Shweta Tiwari's bedroom PICS in pink nightsuit have set our hearts racing; Netizens say, 'National crush to yahi hai'

Shweta Tiwari is back on social media with another tongue-wagging look. She is setting social media ablaze with her latest photoshoot, where she effortlessly blends comfort with sensuality, wearing a pink nightsuit. Fans flooded the comment section admiring the 43-year-old actress and even giving her the title of national crush.

On September 5, Shweta Tiwari, known for her flawless fashion sense, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the shoot, all set in a bedroom environment. But this wasn’t just any nightwear look- Shweta added her signature style, turning a simple pink nightsuit into a fashion statement. In the first image, Shweta is seen lounging on a bed, giving the camera a seductive look while holding a book in her hand. The pink shirt and shorts set add a casual touch, but her confident pose brings an undeniable glam to the look.

Check out the pictures from the photoshoot here:

The second picture captures a different vibe, with Shweta smiling at the camera, the book now open in front of her. The third image is where Shweta takes the hotness a notch higher. With just one button fastened, her shirt gives the perfect peekaboo look, balancing elegance with just a hint of risqué. The final picture is a softer moment, with Shweta looking down and laughing with the book in her hand.

The bedroom setting, paired with Shweta’s stylish nightwear and striking poses, has left her fans in awe. The comment section is flooded with love and admiration. One fan gushed, "Yaar, mommy, why u so hot tho, sexiest pictures!" while another declared, "Yaar national crush toh yahi hain."

We love how the Kasautii Zindagi Kayy actress, an avid reader used the book in her shoot. Se maintains an active presence on social media and continues to keep her fans updated about her reads. The mother of two children; Palak Tiwari and Reyansh, never fail to become the talk of the town with her style.

On the professional front, she is currently seen in Aapka Apna Zakir along with Rithvik Dhanjani.

