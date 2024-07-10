Palak Tiwari channels her inner GenZ in her green crop top and boyfriend jeans; WATCH

Whenever Palak Tiwari steps out, she becomes hits the news. Shweta Tiwari's daughter is an inspiration for all the Gen Z generation when it comes to fashion. It was yesterday, July 9, 2024, when the actress was papped in the city at night, leaving her fans floored with her sartorial choice.

Palak Tiwari's fashion game on point:

Palak Tiwari was seen stepping out of her red car in a green-colored crop top that she teamed up with oversized boyfriend jeans, grey shoes, and a classy watch. She looked oomph on a different zone altogether, as she showcased her toned midriff and made everyone drool.

Take a look:

The Bijlee Bijlee actress posed for the paps, holding her phone, sky blue bag, and keeping her tresses open. The star kid is known to have a bold fashion sense which always creates a lot of noise. She loves donning crop tops, bootcut pants and the proof of the same is the photos on her Instagram handle.

Palak Tiwari's beachy fashion:

Apart from giving Gen Z sartorial pick inspiration, the beachwear style of the Rosie actress also needs to be bookmarked. She looked sensuous in a yellow crop top that she coupled up with flared jeans. Her natural de-glam look, and open flowy hair screamt wonders about her beauty being super best.

Palak Tiwari's personal life:

She is one of the most popular star kids of today's time and is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary. Palak is rumored to be dating Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali, for the longest time. The duo, have often been papped together in the city.

More about Palak Tiwari:

The 22-year-old star made her Bollywood debut with opposite Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Shehnaaz Gill in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Once during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she revealed that Salman had a dress code for women on his sets.

The rule was all girls would have to be covered. Recently, Palak was also papped at Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet party, where she had worn an orange lehenga that had heavy embroidery and looked the prettiest. She kept her makeup simple yet elegant and stole the spotlight as always.



