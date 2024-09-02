Watch: Shweta Tiwari's airport makeup session with a friend; steal her secrets for a perfect glow

Shweta Tiwari has discovered an amazing time-saving hack. In a new clip posted by the actress, she is seen doing her friend's makeup in an airport lounge. The 43-year-old actress made sure her friend looked absolutely stunning. Tiwari certainly knows the art of making someone look like a princess.

Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram to share a video, where she was seen applying pink blush on her friend's cheeks, and nose. She then applied lipstick to complete the winning look. You can take inspiration from her if you plan to fly out with your friends or want to slay at the airport. The stunning star made sure her bestie’s airport glow was on point.

Well, if you want glowy skin like the actress follow her simple skincare routine. A report by Bollywood Life revealed that her go-to product is multani mitti. She loves applying turmeric to her skin and likes to use natural products to the fullest.

As the video progressed, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress was then seen doing what she loves the most, inside a flight. Yes! You read that right. Palak Tiwari's mom Shweta, was seen immersed in reading a book with her friend. The click-worthy picture surely gave her fans some in-flight entertainment.

It seemed like the actress was traveling somewhere, as her friend actor Vikas Kalantri was also seen. She posted car selfies with him and her friend. To talk about Shweta, she is aging like a fine wine, and how? She is adding the perfect dash of entertainment to the show Aapka Apna Zakir, which is hosted by Zakir Khan. It was seen in yesterday's episode (September 1) that the Bigg Boss 4 star recreated Raveena Tandon's iconic OG song Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Rithvik Dhanjani.

Advertisement

The Khatron Ke Khiladi star looked sultry in a striking yellow saree that Raveena had originally worn for a song with Akshay Kumar. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress commented that she has been traumatized for life. Raveena, mother to Rasha Thadani, also mentioned that she had never seen such a version of Tip Tip Barsa Paani in her life.

Well, you call it the Shweta magic!

ALSO READ: Aapka Apna Zakir's Shweta Tiwari aces her boss lady look in comfy yellow and white formal outfit