The makers of Bigg Boss OTT have released the official announcement for the upcoming season. After months of speculation about whether the season would happen or not, Jio Cinema brought relief for the fans, as the ardent viewers were already missing the Bigg Boss drama. The one-minute-long announcement promo did not reveal the exact date but mentioned that Bigg Boss OTT 3 will start streaming in June.

Undeniably, the buzz about the forthcoming season is all around. It is true that epic fights, outrageous incidents, and bizarre moments have made the show absolutely unforgettable. Let's take a look back at the 7 top Bigg Boss moments that left viewers wanting more drama.

1. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry

During their stint in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill showcased a close bond with each other. Their chemistry was liked by the viewers, and this is why their fans even came up with a ship name, SidNaaz. On the show, the actress often expresses her possessiveness and affection for the late Balika Vadhu actor. There was a moment inside the house when Shehnaaz kept her feet over Sidharth's toe, and the latter joked whether she wanted to keep him under her feet. To this, the actress said that she would keep him as her crown.

Have a look at the moment here:

2. When Tina Datta's mom hugged Sreejita De

During the family week in Bigg Boss 16, everybody was left in splits when Tina Datta's mother entered the house and emotionally hugged Sreejita De, thinking of her as Tina. It is one of the most lighthearted and fun moments in Bigg Boss history, and it went viral on social media and the internet. Seeing Tina's mom hugging Sreejita led Archana Gautam to burst out in waves of laughter at the innocent mistake. Not only this, but Archana staged the entire incident on several occasions.

3. Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari's fight

In Bigg Boss 4, Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari got into an ugly spat as they yelled at each other. She refused to serve eggs to Manoj Tiwari because she did not want the leftovers to be wasted. To this, Manoj landed a befitting reply and said, "Kitchen kisi ke baap ka nahi hai (The kitchen doesn't belong to anyone's father)." A fumed Dolly lost her cool and argued, "Baap pe jaana nahi (Don't mention anything about father)." The entire argument is perhaps one of the loudest clashes in Bigg Boss history.

4. Imam Siddique's argument with host Salman Khan

Imam Siddique was a contestant on Bigg Boss 6 who often made headlines for his behavior and arguments with host Salman Khan. One such moment happened when Salman engaged in a heated argument with him and blasted him for his remark about Shah Rukh Khan. The Dabangg actor said, "Have you made Shah Rukh Khan? You are sitting in the Bigg Boss house, so don’t mention these names. God has made Shah Rukh Khan. Fans have made Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s hard work and dedication have made Shah Rukh Khan.”

5. Pratik Sehajpal and Zeeshan Khan's physical fight

In the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik and Zeeshan got into a major fight during the domino task in the house. The fight originated when the former instigated the latter by referring to him as 'pappu' and 'kele.' While Zeeshan was already performing the task with Divya Agarwal, he lost his cool and eventually got physical by pushing each other. For the unknown, Zeeshan had to leave the house for his physical fights and brawls with Pratik.

6. Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri's kiss

Do you remember when Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri shared a kiss inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house? This passionate lip lock left the Internet stunned. Reacting to the same, host Salman Khan grilled the duo for their action. The Megastar apologized to the audience that they had to witness such an incident on the show. While Jad initially made efforts to defend himself, he later apologized sincerely. Further, in the episode, Salman remarked that if this happens again, he will leave the show.

7. Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdev's fight

In the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Elvish Yadav entered the show as a wild card contestant and emerged as the winner. However, he got into a fight with Avinash Sachdev, which eventually ended up hurling abuses at each other. Things went wrong when Avinash was busy cleaning the living room and received a few remarks from Elvish. As the fight grew, the YouTuber told Avinash, “Bewakoof ka bachha hai kya (Are you a child of a stupid person)? To this, the actor also lost his cool and reacted aggressively.

Watch the glimpse here:

Keep an eye on PInkvilla for more!

