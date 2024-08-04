Superstar Singer 3 EXCLUSIVE: Winners Atharv, Avirbhav on lessons and best memories they are taking away from show

Superstar Singer 3 wraps up tonight with the Grand Finale. The show, which gave a platform to many young talents to show off their singing talent, got the winners in two categories. Twelve-year-old Atharv Nakshi lifted the trophy in the Sangeet Ki Dharohar category, i.e., he won based on the score awarded by Judge Neha Kakkar and the captains, and seven-year-old Avirbhav won in the most popular category.

The two winners, who are over the moon with their victory, sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla to share the lessons they are taking away from the show, their best memories, and more.

Atharv Bakshi on memorable moments on Superstar Singer 3

Atharv Bakshi shared that Superstar Singer 3 gave him a lot of memorable moments that he will always carry with him. Recalling one of those moments, he says, "Jab Pyarelal sir aaye the, jayse unhone aaye, unhone mujhe off camera hi bole the, meine tumhara patta patta suna hain, aur tumne bohot achha gaya hain, aur aaj mein tumse phirse sunna chahunga. Unhone bohot mujhe tareef kiye the aur unke wife ne mujhe Rs 500 as a blessing diya tha.

(When Pyarelal sir came, as soon as he arrived, he told me off-camera that he had heard a lot about me, that I sang very well, and he wanted to listen to me sing again. He praised me a lot, and his wife gave me Rs 500 as a blessing.)"

He also shared how the platform of Superstar Singer 3 gave him stage confidence. The fear of performing in front of the audience on the stage is no longer in him, and he thanks this platform. Besides, he also learned a lot of new things, like dynamics, trying to understand the lyrics of the songs, and more on this stage.

He also shared how Vicky Kaushal's advice motivated him to try to make a place in the industry. "Mere liye bohot hi special episode tha jab Vicky Kaushal and Abhijeet sir aaye the, us episode mein meine aur Sayli didi ne Tadap Tadap Ke Is DIl Se gaya tha. Aur Vicky sir ne ye bhi bola tha ki the music industry will be proud to have a singer like Atharv Bakshi, aur ye comment mein hamesha yaad rakhunga. Mein agey jaake pura kaushish karunga kiindustry mein naam kamau aur log mujhe pasand karein.

(It was a very special episode for me when Vicky Kaushal and Abhijeet sir came. In that episode, Sayli didi and I sang 'Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se.' Vicky sir also said that the music industry will be proud to have a singer like Atharv Bakshi, and I will never forget this comment. I will try my best to make a name for myself in the industry and have people appreciate me.)"

Avirbhav on Neha Kakkar and Udit Narayan's praise for him

Little Avirbhav also talked about his special moments on the show, and he remembered when judge Neha Kakkar stood on her seat and clapped after his performance. "Chand Chupke gaane mein Neha ma’am ne chair pe khade hoke taliyan bajaya tha, wo ek moment hain. Aur Udit Narayan ji ne bola tha mein badha musician banungi, wo bhi ek moment hain. (In the song Chand Chupke, Neha Ma'am stood on her chair and clapped, which was a memorable moment. And Udit Narayan ji said that I would become a great musician, which was also a special moment.)"

The little one also shared that for him, language was the most challenging part of the reality show.

Pinkvilla congratulates Atharv and Avirbhav!

