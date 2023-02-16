Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE: Did you know what Nitish Bhaluni, new Tapu did before this show?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Television screens and has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade. Over the years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has gone through major changes, which also include popular actors quitting the show. Popular actor Raj Anadkat who essayed the role of Tapu (Tipendra Jethalal Gada) was also not seen in the show for a while. Later, Raj released an official statement on his social media handle and informed that he has quit the longest-running sitcom after being associated with it for years. Now recently the makers of the show revealed that actor Nitish Bhulani has been roped in to essay the pivotal role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada.

The channel even shared an introductory video on its official social media handles. Nitish is extremely excited about embarking on this new journey and working with Dilip Joshi among other actors. Nitish has been a part of the industry and has acted in a daily soap. Before doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor has been a part of a show titled Meri Doli Mere Angana.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nitish Bhaluni, who has been roped in to play the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu, spilled beans about his past show. Speaking about it, Nitish said, "I had done a show called Meri Doli Mere Angana. The show was on the air only for 8 months. There was a clash between the producers and the channel due to which the show went off the air. Then again, I started my journey of giving auditions and then Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happened."

Speaking about Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, several actors such as Raj Anadkat, Monika Bhadoriya, Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali, Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah midway due to different reasons. The sitcom's director Malav Rajda who was a part of the show since its inception also took a midway exit.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.