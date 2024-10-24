Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta accidentally confesses THIS to his boss; will the latter forgive him?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the audience's favorite binge-watching show on Indian television screens. The current track revolves around Taarak Mehta and his troubles with his boss. In the latest episode, it was seen that Taarak Mehta left office early and even allowed his employees to leave early as their boss wasn't present in the office.

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Taarak Mehta will confess to his boss that he left the office early, thinking the boss was aware of his early exit. Taarak had informed the staff to leave early too, assuming everything was fine since the boss was away in Delhi for a meeting.

But to Taarak’s shock, the boss was completely unaware of the situation. Nervous about being summoned to his boss’s cabin, Taarak will reveal the truth. However, it will be interesting to see whether his boss will forgive him or not.

Watch a glimpse of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's upcoming twist here-

In the recent episode, it was seen that Taarak Mehta's boss expressed his wish to meet Bade Guru Ji. For those who are unaware, Champaklal, aka Bapuji, had become Bade Guru Ji in the past to save Taarak Mehta from a tricky situation. In the latest episode, Bapuji remembered the time when he became Bade Guru Ji and remembered the complications that he faced during that time.

Speaking about the same, Bapuji had firmly stated that he would never become Bade Guru Ji again and lie to his boss. However, in the forthcoming episodes, Taarak Mehta will probably need Bapuji's help to save his job. He will be seen requesting Baapuji to become Bade Guru Ji again and meet his boss. It will be interesting to see whether Taarak's boss will forgive him or will be angry to learn the truth.

Prior to this storyline, it was seen that the Gokuldham society members celebrated the festival of Navratri with great enthusiasm. The society members also did Ravan Dahan.

Recently, Palak Sindhwani quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and actress Khushi Mali was roped in to essay the role of Sonu Bhide.

