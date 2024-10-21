Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Champaklal become Bade Guruji again for Taarak Mehta? Find out

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the longest-running sitcoms on Television, continues to entertain audiences with its engaging storyline. In the latest episode, it was seen that Taarak Mehta's boss expressed his wish to meet Bade Guruji. For the unversed, Champaklal aka Bapuji once became Bade Guruji to save Taarak Mehta from a situation in front of his boss.

While the problem then gets solved, it seems that a new problem is about to arise as Mehta's boss again wants to meet Bade Guruji. In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, an intriguing conversation unfolds between Taarak Mehta, Jethalal, and Bapuji. During their chat, Bapuji recalls the time he took on the character of Bade Guruji to help him to get out of a tricky situation.

Watch a glimpse of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's upcoming twist here-

This time, Bapuji firmly states that he will never become Bade Guruji again, no matter what challenges arise in Gokuldham Society. It will be interesting to see whether Taarak Mehta will convince Champaklal, aka Bapuji, to become Bade Guruji or if he will end up facing a new problem.

In the recent episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it was seen that the Gokuldham society celebrated Dussehra with great enthusiasm. Decked up in gorgeous ethnic outfits, the Gokuldham society did Ravan Dahan and celebrated the occassion together.

Speaking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the sitcom currently stars Amit Bhatt, Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Mumun Dutta and others. Premiered on July 28, 2008, the show has been one of the longest-running sitcoms and has a massive fan following. Over the years, several celebrities have appeared on the show to promote their films.

So far, several actors such as Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Raj Anadkat, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Kush Shah, Nidhi Bhanushali, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and many others have taken a departure from the show. Recently, Palak Sindhwani quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and actress Khushi Mali was roped in to essay the role of Sonu Bhide.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony SAB TV from Monday to Saturday from 8:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

