Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah THROWBACK: When Vedaa actor John Abraham was pranked by Gokuldham residents

So far, many Bollywood celebrities have graced Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah+, marking special appearances in the episodes. But do you remember an instance when Vedaa actor John Abraham appeared in one of the segments of the show, but Gokhuldham members did not believe his presence among them?

In one of the older episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, John Abraham gatecrashed the garba event and joined the Gokuldham society residents during the celebration of Navratri. At first, he went to Daya and Jethalal (Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi, respectively) and introduced himself as John. The duo did not entertain him and didn’t realize who he was.

Later, the Satyamev Jayate actor went to Bhide and Madhavi, but they also laughed at him and pulled a gag on him. Taarak Mehta called John Abraham a 'duplicate,' and everyone ignored him. Later, his co-actor from Jhootha Hi Sahi, Paakhi A Tyrewala, arrived in the society. An excited Babita (Munmun Dutta) recognized her, and everyone was elated to have her among them.

Then John asked Pakhi, "Thank God, tum aa gayi. Ab in sabko bata do ki main asli John Abraham hun (You have come. Now tell them all that I am the real John Abraham)." But Paakhi also acted as if she did not know him. Meanwhile, Taarak told him that he is indeed John Abraham and will be seen in Jhoota Hi Sahi.

The residents of the Gokuldham society explained that since he keeps lying throughout the movie, they decided to pull a prank on him by lying to him. Further, John Abraham and Paakhi Tyrewala did Garba with them. The former remarked, "I have seen her (Dayaben) perform the most amazing dandiya steps."

For the uninitiated, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms, continuing to entertain the audience with its hilarious narration. It recently completed 4000 episodes, is one of the most watched shows among the audience, and enjoys a cult fan following.

