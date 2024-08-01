Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta on being absent from social media for 10 days: 'Manager would tell'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's famous Babita Ji, aka Munmun Dutta, likes to hibernate from social media. When she does the same, her manager has to send the actress reminders related to posting something. Jethalal alias Dilip Joshi's favorite Babiita has revealed details related to the same, which will stun you.

During an interview with Times Now Digital, Munmun Dutta opened up about being trolled on social media and what her manager says when she is not that active. She said, "Sometimes when I go absent for 7-10 days, my manager would tell me kuch toh post kar lo". However, Babita also confessed to getting bored easily by social media and agrees on having a love and a hate relationship with the same.

Munmun also gets bored pretty easily with social media and is detached not bothered with the trolls. "It used to bother when I was young, but over the period of time, kaun kya bol raha hai kya farak padta hai (Who cares about who is saying what?)." The star further said that she does not even read those comments. However, earlier, she used to give a befitting reply in the comments section, but now that she and her family know her, she does not care about trolling.

The star has won everyone's heart with her role as Babita in the hit sitcom serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Even when Goli, aka Kush Shah, had exited the show, the actress had written an emotional post about being unable to make it to the party. Her post read, "Kushiii, I am teary-eyed writing this but bro I miss you. We all do and will always do. My ragging and trolling partner. You are immensely talented and we are already proud of who you are and your journey."

She even ended her post by saying she wanted to be a part of the farewell journey but would miss the fun banter terribly. Babita even mentioned how she would meet Kush in New York and wished him luck. Talking about Munmun, she has always hogged the limelight because of her personal life. There were reports earlier stating that she got engaged to Raj Anadkat; however, she commented that the news was fake, ridiculous, and there was no truth in it

