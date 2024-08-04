EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tikku Talsania recalls working with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah writer Tarak Mehta; Makes THIS revelation

Tiku Talsania is one of the most talented and popular actors in the entertainment industry. He has worked in numerous films and shows. Recently, the actor was invited to Pinkvilla's podcast, where he spoke about his extensive experience in the entertainment industry and reminisced about working on the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah writer Taarak Mehta.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Tikku Talsania mentioned how Taarak Mehta, the original writer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in his building and recalled working with him in plays. He shared, "He (Taarak Mehta) got the idea of entire Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from our society (laughs)."

The actor shared an anecdote of working with Taarak Mehta for a play called Mausam Chalke and recalled how the late respected writer Taarak Mehta wrote this play 36 times. Praising him, Tikku Talsania mentioned, "Mehta Sahab had done such a wonderful job in that. He was tremendous."

Sharing his experience of living beside Taarak Mehta, Tikku Talsania reminisced, "Our Forjett Hill was full of celebrities. We had Smita Patil, Mr. Alauddin Qureshi (main sound recordist for RK), and down the hill there was Satish Shah."

When asked if Tarak Mehta ever offered a role to him in the show, Tikku shared, "Infact I'll you a thing, Taarak Bhai was my first director. For Navratri, we used to do a play for the society. He had made me do a Parsi character. He used to come in the night and say 'Chalo uncle has had a beer so you better be perfect' and then he used to go and direct."

The actor revealed, "He was my first director. I did my Parsi character in the play, it was very vague. It was wonderful, people had laughed so much. I was the star of the society (laughs)."

On the work front, Tikku Talsania has worked in numerous films and shows and has impressed audiences every time with his on-screen presence. His versatile roles won hearts of the viewers and he received immense love from the audience. On Television, he is famously known for his show Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo.

