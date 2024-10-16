Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Danav let Gokuldham Society members celebrate Navratri?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television. In the recent episodes, viewers saw that Gokuldham society is busy with preparations for Navratri. But Danav who has refused to work in the society and won’t let anybody work there will try to stop the celebrations. Read on to know what he is up to this time.

In the upcoming episode, Gokuldham Society gears up to celebrate Navratri, taking on the task of decorating the society themselves. Dressed in vibrant traditional attire, the residents gather for Durga Maa's aarti and garba, but just as festivities begin, Daanav cuts the power, plunging the society into darkness. Undeterred, they perform the aarti in the dark.

Check out the glimpse from the episode here:

In the previous episodes, viewers saw Danav threaten the Gokuldham society members that he won’t let them celebrate Navratri. He also tried to interfere with the mandap decorations, but Bapuji didn’t let his spirits down and rallied the society members to take responsibility for the decorations.

Previously, Danav also tried to abuse his power as the president of the Union to stop the other contractors from working in Gokuldham society so that he could get the work back. He vowed that neither he would work in the society nor would he allow other contractors to.

The current cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah includes Amit Bhatt, Dilip Joshi, and Munmun Dutta, among others. The show airs on Sony SAB TV from Monday to Saturday from 8:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

Meanwhile, talking about the Asit Modi-produced show, Palak Sindhwani who essayed the role of Sonu Bhide recently had a controversial exit. Actress Khushi Mali replaced her. This is not the first time a cast member had a controversial exit from the show. Earlier, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Priya Ahuja, and Shailesh Lodha among others made their exit amidst lots of chaos.

