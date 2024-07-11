‘I'll break it if I don't like it’: Bharti Singh warns husband Harsh as she gives tour of her new office; WATCH

Bharti Singh recently shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel, showing off her new office, which is still under construction. In the video, Bharti and her husband Harsh take viewers on a tour, jokingly saying she will break the office if she doesn’t like it.

The new office is a big upgrade for the couple. They plan to move their work there once it’s finished. Bharti and Harsh also mentioned that they will be recording their popular podcast in the new space.

The vlog shows their excitement for this new phase in their careers and gives fans a preview of what’s coming next.

‘I will break it if I don’t like it’, Bharti warns Harsh

The vlog also serves as a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming episode of the LOL Podcast, featuring Randeep Hooda as a guest. After wrapping up the shoot for the latest episode, Bharti and Harsh treated fans to a journey to their new office. During the drive, the comedy queen humorously warned Harsh, “I will break the entire office if I don’t like it.”

However, upon arriving at the office, Bharti was pleasantly surprised and expressed her approval of the new space. She highlighted the spaciousness of the office, noting that it boasts multiple rooms and is a duplex. Additionally, there is a dedicated room for makeup and styling, which adds to the functionality of the new workspace.

The couple's excitement about moving their operations to the new building was palpable. Bharti and Harsh shared their plans to shift their base to this new office, emphasizing how it would enhance their content creation process. Despite the move, Harsh reassured fans that they would retain their old office as well.

Overall, the vlog captures the couple's enthusiasm and humor, providing a delightful and engaging glimpse into their professional journey and future plans. Fans can look forward to high-quality content from the new, state-of-the-art office space, while also enjoying the comedic banter between Bharti and Harsh.

Take a look at Bharti singh’s post:

Bharti Singh has all praises for Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda will be featured in the latest episode of the LOL Podcast. During the episode, Bharti Singh, the comedy queen, couldn't contain her admiration for the Highway actor.

She spoke enthusiastically about her favorite films of Randeep's, specifically mentioning "Highway," "Sarbjit," and "Jism 2." Bharti highlighted Randeep's exceptional acting skills and shared her thoughts on his impactful performances in these movies, recalling memorable scenes and expressing her deep appreciation for his craft.

Bharti also touched on Randeep Hooda's personal life, bringing up his recent marriage to actress and model Lin Laishram, who hails from Manipur in the northeastern region of India. Bharti described Lin as very adorable and emphasized the cultural richness she brings from her northeastern roots.

She spoke warmly about Lin, highlighting her charm and the couple's beautiful relationship. The comedy star humorously mentioned that Randeep's marriage news might have broken a lot of hearts, given his massive female fan following.

Take a look at randeep Hooda’s post:

About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh, born on July 3, 1984, is an Indian comedian and TV personality known for creating numerous comedy shows and hosting various award ceremonies. She has been a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 (2012), Nach Baliye 8 (2017), and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (2019). In 2019, she appeared on Khatra Khatra Khatra, a show conceptualized by her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for Colors TV. Since 2016, Singh has consistently appeared on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list.

