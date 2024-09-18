Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former Tappu Raj Anadkat gets injured while shooting for new project

After marking his controversial exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Raj Anadkat who played the character of Tappu in the show went ahead to bag a Gujrati show, United States of Gujrat which is getting rave reviews from the audiences. Raj took to social media and shared an incident wherein he got injured while performing a scene, however, he continued to shoot with sheer dedication.

Raj Anadkat took to social media and shared a glimpse of a scene from his new TV show, wherein his character had to beat himself with a hunter. In the flow of emotions, he hit himself strongly, which led to his arms getting bruised. In the sequence, he will be seen in a disguised role as well.

Sharing the glimpses from the scene, Raj wrote, "Yes, that was an actual hunter and yes, it hurt—at first. Playing Jignesh Singh Jatta pushed me in ways I didn’t expect. But once I locked into character, the pain became part of the performance."

Take a look at Raj Anadkat's post here:

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor further added, "Truly Khoon paseena ka mehnat! Thankful for the incredible writing team behind this scene. Catch the scene on Jio Cinema, episode 49."

In December 2022, Raj Anadkat took to social media and ended the speculations regarding his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and officially announced his departure from the show.

In a long note, he wrote, "Hello Everyone, It's time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends, and having some of the best years of my career."

After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Raj worked on his official YouTube channel and bagged a few music videos before bagging the lead role in United States of Gujrat.

