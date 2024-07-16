Report: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh meets Asit Modi; will he re-enter show?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah always manages to stay in the limelight. Off late the show was the talk of the town as an actor from the show, Gurucharan Singh went missing. However, the actor returned after a while and mentioned that he disappeared to pursue a spiritual path. Singh recently met the producer of the show that gave him immense popularity and fans are waiting for their professional collaboration.

Gurucharan Singh reunites with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi

Gurucharan Singh has been spotted a few times after his return and he always had a bright smile on his face. The actor had a meeting with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi at his office this afternoon (July 16, 2024) and speculations are rife about whether the actor will return to the show or not.

When Times Now asked the actor if he would be seen in the show again, Singh replied, "I don't know. Let's see."

Take a look at Gurucharan Singh's latest video thanking fans for their love:

Gurucharan Singh quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020 and actor Balvinder Singh Suri replaced him as the new Roshan Sodhi in the show. However, a section of the media claims that the new Sodhi hasn't been accepted well by the viewers and thus makers can contemplate having the OG Sodhi back in the show.

More about Gurucharan Singh's disappearance

Owing to financial issues, Singh was quite disturbed and thus he wanted to go on a spiritual journey. After quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020, he went to Delhi and tried his hand at various businesses but didn't get fruitful results. He also faced financial issues because of property disputes.

Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22, 2024, and he returned to his house on May 17, 2024.

