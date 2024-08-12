Tejasswi Prakash made a memorable appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. Despite her strong performance throughout the show, she had to leave due to a severe eye injury from a water stunt.

As the finale approached and the stunts became increasingly challenging, Tejasswi Prakash faced a tough 'water-based' stunt. This crucial stunt, necessary for reaching the finale, left her paralyzed with fear. She had to quit the show because her health worsened and she suffered an eye hemorrhage.

Tejasswi told the host she felt like a burden and mentioned that Rohit Shetty always believed she would make it to the Top 3. With her injury, the remaining contestants were asked if they would be willing to take on a proxy for her, but no one agreed, as they felt it would be unfair to reach the semi-final this way.

Reflecting on her situation, the Bigg Boss 15 winner had said, “Aaj tak kisi ki proxy nahi li, aaj pehli baar chahiye thi but…(Until today, I have never had a proxy; today was the first time I needed one, but…)”

She added, “Kabhi laga nahi tha yahan tak aaungi toh jab bhi mai iss jouney ke baare mein sochti hu. I am still proud of myself. Aur mai abhi bhi ye show quit kar rahi hu toh mai apne vajah se ya haar ke nahi kar rahi. Mai apni medical condition ki vajah se kar rahi hu.”

“(I never thought I would come this far, but whenever I think about this journey, I am still proud of myself. And even though I am quitting the show now, it’s not because of defeat or my own reasons; I’m doing it because of my medical condition.)”

Dharmesh, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and Balraj Syal reached the semi-finals in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Karishma emerged as the winner of the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season Season 10.

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar is a popular actress known for her work in Hindi television and Marathi cinema. She rose to fame with her roles as Ragini in Swaragini and Pratha in Naagin 6. She also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15.

