Dance+ 5 is one of the popular dance reality shows that features solo, duo, and group dancers showcasing their skills in various styles. In an episode of Dance+5, Varun knelt and slid across the stage to present a rose to Shraddha, impersonating Shah Rukh Khan's iconic gesture.

In the episode, the contestants gave their all to impress not just the celebrity guests, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, but also Super Judge Remo D’souza. Siba, who turned into a rose for his performance, left Shraddha deeply impressed. Monark, Bhim, and Rupesh also seized the opportunity to show their admiration for the actress.

After seeing all the proposals, Varun walked up to Shraddha with a rose in hand and confessed, “A long time ago, I had a huge crush on Shraddha.” He then dropped to one knee, slid across the stage imitating Shah Rukh Khan, and handed her the rose. The two shared a hug, and Varun even planted a kiss on her cheek.

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have not only been co-stars but friends for a long time. They are one of the most beloved on-screen couples in Bollywood. The duo appeared on the show to promote their film, Street Dancer 3D.

The actor was captivated by the Creative Dance Crew’s performance to Bachna Ae Haseeno. During the episode, the crew shared how their father had always dismissed their talent and never supported their dreams.

Furthermore, Varun expressed his desire to choreograph the fathers of the Creative Dance Crew and perform with them. To everyone’s surprise, Varun did just that, choreographing the fathers and dancing alongside them.

Dance Plus Season 5 premiered on 9 November 2019 on Star Plus and was produced by Urban Brew Studios in collaboration with Frames Productions. The season was hosted by Raghav Juyal, with Remo D'souza serving as the Super Judge. The show also featured four captains: Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Karishma Chavan, and Suresh Mukund.

