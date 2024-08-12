Aapka Apna Zakir: Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS first pay cheque and what she did with the money: 'Maine toh...'

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were seen on the second episode of Aapka Apna Zakir which is being hosted by comedian Zakir Khan. The stunning stars had come to promote Stree 2. Zakir did not miss the opportunity to ask the actress about her first paycheque details and how she utilized the money.

Aapka Apna Zakir (August 11) episode saw Zakir Khan tell Shraddha Kapoor everyone has their own memories of their first earnings because it's a significant moment. Since this is our first TV show, could you share what your first earnings were, what you did with that money, and how you earned it? The Stree 2 actress narrated how she earned 40 dollars by working in a coffee shop.

Shraddha said, "Meri pehli kamayi thi toh mere maa baap ne mujhe bahut pyaar se, laad se America bheja lekin unhone bola ki ladki bigad na jaye toh usko pocket money pe rakhenge. Aur budget me rakhenge aur unone bola ki agar kuch extra paise chahiye toh khud kama lena. Aur hamesha se joh mere pita joh hai, unki joh journey rahi hai kamal ki rahi hai."

Shraddha further continued, "Unhone bola ki abhi aap job karlo waha pe. Toh maine waha pe ek coffee shop mei apply kia, job milgayi. Thank God mil gayi aur mera pehla cheque tha 40 Dollar bahut saal pehle. Aur Khane mei kharch kar diye maine toh."

(My first earnings came when my parents lovingly sent me to America, but they were careful not to spoil me, so they put me on a budget with limited pocket money. They told me that if I needed extra money, I'd have to earn it myself. My father's journey has always been remarkable, and that influenced me. They told me to get a job there, so I applied at a coffee shop and got the job—thankfully! My first paycheck was $40, many years ago. I spent it all on food.

The makers of Aapka Apna Zakir have released multiple promos showcasing the Stree 2 cast gracing the sets of the show. Watch the comedy-centric family drama show only on Sony Entertainment Television, every weekend at 9.30 pm.

