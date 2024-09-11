THROWBACK: When Bigg Boss Marathi 5 winner Abhijeet Sawant ROMANCED Tamannaah Bhatia on screen

Abhijeet Sawant is widely loved as the winner of Indian Idol 1. After his victory, he appeared on Bigg Boss Marathi 5 and went on to star in music videos, including the Aapka Abhijeet album. One of the album's most popular songs is Lafzon Mein Keh Na Saku, featuring the highly acclaimed actress Tamannah Bhatia.

Right after lifting the winner's trophy, Abhijeet Sawant's music video Lafzon Mein Keh Na Saku was released, and people loved his acting chops. However, audiences did notice the pretty actress who featured in the song alongside Sawant. Tamannaah Bhatia had just finished her first Hindi Movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, and was onboard as the female lead in Abhijeet's song in 2005.

The story of Lafzon Mein Keh Na Saku revolved around an acclaimed singer being attracted to a girl, and who happened to be his fan and attended his concert.

Take a look at the glimpse of Lafzon Mein Keh Na Saku featuring Abhijeet Sawant and Tamannaah Bhatia here:

After her successful stint in Lafzon Mein Keh Na Saku, Tamannaah moved into Telugu and Tamil films and gained momentum in regional cinema. After becoming a prominent name in the industry, she was also featured in a few Bollywood movies and got immense love from the audience.

Working together on Karan Johar's Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah and Vijay Varma not only shared the screen but also their hearts. Their public displays of affection have warmed the hearts of their fans, making them one of the most adored couples in the industry.

Coming back to Abhijeet Sawant, after his first album, Abhijeet did a few playbacks in the industry and is currently seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 5 as one of the promising contestants.

