Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Abhijeet Sawant BREAKS friendship with Nikki Tamboli; Says 'Ashe mitre aayushyaat...'

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. The show witnessed the first wildcard entry of Sangram Chougule in the show. In the upcoming episodes of the show, a major rift will be seen between best friends Abhijeet Sawant and Nikki Tamboli. Irked by Tamboli's behavior, Abhijeet decides never to talk to Nikki.

As per the promo, Vaibhav argues with Abhijeet over things he said behind his back. Sawant claims that he never said anything bad about him. Nikki Tamboli intervened and testified that Sawant spoke about having trust issues with Vaibhav. This irked Sawant, and he mentioned that he considered Tamboli as his friend and thus said things under confidentiality, but she used the same to make him fight with Vaibhav.

Abhijeet Sawant said, "Tu mitra samjhun mi tuzya kade bolte na, hich maazi chuki aahe. (I told you things as a friend, and that's my mistake)."

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Abhijeet Sawant further mentioned that in the future he would never speak to Tamboli henceforth. He said, "Ashe mitra ayushyaat kadhi thevle. (Never make friends like these in life).

Abhijeet Sawant and Nikki Tamboli connected from day 1. Their friendship often created a lot of controversies as Tamboli's friend Arbaz Patel was insecure about her friendship with Sawant. In one of the episodes, Sawant retorted to Patel and told him not to look at his friendship with Nikki differently as they are merely friends.

Abhijeet had mentioned that his family is watching and that he has a life of his own and thus doesn't want any link-up rumors.

In the last week, Ghanshyam Darwade got eliminated from the show, leaving Arbaz Patel in tears.

