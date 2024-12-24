Tunisha Sharma Death Anniversary: Alibaba Daastan-e-Kabul's Sheezan Khan remembers late actress in throwback VIDEO; writes 'Tu Yahin Hai'

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of suicide and depression

The industry was left in shock when the news of Tunisha Sharma's death broke out. She committed suicide inside one of the make-up rooms on the sets of the show. Remembering the late actress on her death anniversary (December 24), Sheezan Khan shared a throwback video accompanied by an emotional note. The video showcases their precious moments from Alibaba's sets as he reflects on the friendship they shared.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sheezan Khan posted a video compiling his heartfelt moments with his co-actor from the Alibaba Daastan-e-Kabul show. In the caption, he expressed, "Tu Yahin Hai, Yahin Kahin Hai!"

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to the post, many of Sheezan's industry friends paid tribute to Tunisha Sharma. The former's sister, Falaq Naaz, also dropped a white dove and heart emoji in the comment section. Meanwhile, one of the fans reacted, "Alibaba and Marjina are our favorites." Another comment read, "Sirf yaadey hi reh jati hai."

Earlier, when Alibaba Daastan-e-Kabul completed two years, the Nazar actor shared a long post recalling memories from the show. He also shared a few pictures with Tunisha.

For those who don't know, following Tunisha's death, Khan was arrested after the actress' mother accused him of abetting her suicide. The allegations also suggested that he had exploited Sharma. Sheezan spent several months in police custody as the investigation unfolded and was ultimately released on March 5, 2023. He was received by his family, including his sisters and actresses Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, along with his mother.

Advertisement

Following his release, Sheezan struggled with the psychological aftermath of his experiences, developing symptoms of PTSD (Post-traumatic Stress Disorder). He also sought medical help. On the other hand, the makers of Alibaba Daastan-E-Kabul revamped the show with a fresh cast, and the title was changed to Alibaba: Ek Andaaz Andekha.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, experiencing anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sheezan Khan recalls memories from Alibaba Daastan-e-Kabul as show completes two years; remembers late actress Tunisha Sharma