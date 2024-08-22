Sheezan Khan recalls memories from Alibaba Daastan-e-Kabul as show completes two years; remembers late actress Tunisha Sharma

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of suicide and depression

Alibaba Daastan-e-Kabul is one of the most controversial shows. The show was once quite talked about as the lead actress of the show Tunisha Sharma committed suicide inside one of the make-up rooms on the sets of the show. As the show completed two years, Sheezan Khan who played the male lead in the show took to social media to share a series of beautiful memories from the show.

The show has been quite close to Sheezan Khan's heart and on its second anniversary, the actor took to social media and shared a long post recalling memories from the show. He also shared a few pictures with co-actress and good friend Tunisha Sharma.

He wrote, "I promise you that. Everything is going to be alright. The devils, the hyenas on your head will become smaller and you will become bigger. There will be difficult days but they will pass, I promise."

Take a look at the post shared by Sheezan Khan here:

The Nazar actor added, "Tricky times will come and you’ll want to throw in the towel. Please don’t do it. Fight, push, continue. Cause everything’s gonna be alright. I promise you that."

After Tunisha Sharma's sad demise, her mother registered an abetment to suicide case against Sheezan Khan and he was arrested. After spending months in police custody, Sheezan was released on March 5, 2023. He was received by his family including his sisters and actresses Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz along with his mother.

Sheezan went through PTSD (Post-traumatic Stress Disorder) after his release from jail and sought medical help. The makers of Alibaba Daastan-E-Kabul revamped the show with a fresh cast. The title was changed to Alibaba: Ek Andaaz Andekha. Abhishek Nigam replaced Sheezan as Alibaba while Manul Chudasama replaced Tunisha as Marjina.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

