Udne Ki Aasha EXCLUSIVE: Kanwar Dhillon states STRONG opinion on OTT projects and films: 'I’d rather...'

Kanwar Dhillon is winning hearts as Sachin Deshmukh in Udne Ki Aasha. The show has struck a chord with audiences, largely due to Kanwar’s nuanced portrayal of a character far from the typical television hero. In an industry often driven by formulaic content, Kanwar sees Udne Ki Aasha as a refreshing opportunity. He even revealed his condition before choosing OTT projects and films.

Praising Television as a medium of work, Kanwar Dhillon said, “Television will always be the safest option, no matter what stage you're at in your career." Speaking about his character, he added, "A show like Udne Ki Aasha is special because Sachin is not your conventional lead. He’s raw, layered, and real—and that excites me."

Kanwar, known for his sincerity and grounded approach to stardom, has consciously chosen roles that break away from stereotypes. The Udne Ki Aasha actor is clear about the kind of projects he wants to pursue. “OTT and films are definitely welcome additions, but I won’t do them just to be on a 70mm screen. The content has to be substantial and something I deserve," he said.

I’d rather be a successful television actor than an unsuccessful face in other mediums Kanwar Dhillon

Working tirelessly, often 27 to 28 days a month, Kanwar emphasises the importance of comfort and connection on set. Reflecting on his bond with his girlfriend, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar added, "Your co-actors often become family. That’s how it happened with Alice and me during Pandya Store—it was a natural evolution of spending so much time together.”

Beyond the arc lights, Kanwar finds peace in his personal sanctuary: his makeup room. “I’ve made it my second home. From cozy lighting to all the essentials, it’s my place to unwind between hectic shoots.”

Kanwar also takes pride in being a one-take artist, though he believes acting is an evolving craft. “TV trains you well. If you’ve learned your craft on television, you can thrive in any medium.”

In Udne Ki Aasha, Kanwar Dhillon stars opposite Neha Harsora. The show's storyline has been winning hearts.

