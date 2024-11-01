Bigg Boss 18: Aly Goni feels bad for Alice Kaushik; slams her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon, ‘That guy should…’

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan will give a reality check to Alice Kaushik. He will talk to her about how her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon has denied her claims that he proposed to her for marriage. Following this, the actress breaks down. Now, seeing the promo, former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni expressed that he feels sad for the actress.

Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni shared that Kanwar Dhillon should have supported Alice Kaushik. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Saw the promo of bb feeling bad for Alice. That guy should have supported her from out side, taken stand for her and what all he is doing is #sad”

Check out Aly Goni’s tweet here:

Talking about the promo, it shows Salman Khan hinting about Alice Kaushik’s boyfriend, Kanwar Dhillon, denying his marriage proposal. The host tells Alice, “Karan ko aapne bataya, bahar kisine aapko shaadi ke liye propose kiya. Lekin jiski aap baat kar rahi hai wo bahar kuch alag hi interviews de raha hain" (You have told Karan that someone has proposed to you for marriage outside. But the person you are talking about is saying something else in interviews.)

Alice laughs and says, “Sir, not possible.” Then the Bigg Boss 18 host adds, “Maine kisiko koi propose nahi kiya, meine ye nahi bola. Aisi koi cheezein nahi hui hain" (I have not proposed to anyone; I have not said this. Nothing of such sort has happened.) Hearing this, the actress starts crying.

Another promo shows Alice talking to her Bigg Boss 18 co-contestants, Sara Arfeen and Avinash Mishra, about this. She says she went blank when Salman Khan told her about Kanwar’s interview. “Duniya ke samne toh mein jhooti ho gayii na" (I turned out to be a liar in front of everyone), stated the actress as she cried.

For the unversed, in the first week, Alice Kaushik shared with Karan Veer Mehra and Eisha Singh that when her current boyfriend, Kanwar Dhillon, approached her, he said he wanted to marry her. She also mentioned that Alice was the first girlfriend whom Dhillon introduced to his family.

