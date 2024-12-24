EXCLUSIVE: Kanwar Dhillon feels elated as Udne Ki Aasha ranks first on TRP chart; 'It's been a chaotic and hectic year but...'

Udne Ki Aasha's team has been basking in joy as the show has been continuously ranking number 1 on the TRP charts for the past few weeks now. Kanwar Dhillon, who plays the lead role of Sachin Deshmukh in Udne Ki Aasha, is making waves with his nuanced performance. Speaking about his journey, Kanwar describes the role as one of the most rewarding of his career.

While exclusively speaking to us, Kanwar Dhillon shared, "Sachin Deshmukh has become one of my personal favorites. The character’s depth and relatability have made it a joy to portray. I’ve been able to explore every facet of acting - from comedy to action to emotional scenes- and that variety has been a gift."

Kanwar credits Udne Ki Aasha's success to its connection with audiences. He continued, "When fans meet me and recall Sachin’s one-liners, it’s mesmerizing. It’s rewarding to see how much they’ve embraced the character and the story."

Udne Ki Aasha has managed to secure a strong foothold. Kanwar shared, "There are projects where you just know they’ll work. I had that gut feeling from day one with Udne Ki Aasha. Seeing it as one of India’s top shows today is incredibly gratifying.”

Reflecting on his 2024 journey, Kanwar expressed, "It’s been a chaotic and hectic year, but I have no complaints. I love being on set and working on such a meaningful project. This show has not only boosted my career but also brought immense personal satisfaction."

Kanwar’s portrayal of Sachin has solidified his reputation as a versatile actor. With Udne Ki Aasha continuing to climb in popularity, Kanwar remains focused on delivering authentic and memorable performances. The actor said, "This role will stay with me for life, and I’m grateful to the team and the audiences for making it so special."

Apart from Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, Udne Ki Aasha also features Puru Chibber, Sanjay Narvekar, and more in pivotal roles.

