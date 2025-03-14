Holi EXCLUSIVE: 'I don't let people...' Udne Ki Aasha's Kanwar Dhillon recalls getting 'severe rashes and allergies' on his face

Kanwar Dhillon, who plays the lead role of Sachin Deshmukh in Udne Ki Aasha, is all set to welcome Holi with a mix of nostalgia and caution. While his on-screen character Sachin would be the life of the festival, Kanwar himself has a more measured approach towards the celebrations. While speaking to us, Kanwar recalled the unfortunate incident when he suffered severe rashes and allergies while celebrating Holi.

His concerns about Holi stem from a past experience. Kanwar Dhillon told Pinkvilla, "Years ago, a poor-quality color caused severe rashes and allergies on my face. Since then, I have become extremely cautious. I don't let people apply color on my face unless it's eco-friendly. Even during shoots, I ensure production uses only safe, eco-friendly colors."

Recalling his childhood, he fondly remembers the mischief with his friends. "I used to live on the ground floor, right by the building's boundary wall. My friends and I would hide and aim at buses and rickshaw meters before running away. While I wouldn't encourage such things today, those were fun, carefree days."

Speaking about his on-screen avatar, the Pandya Store fame said, "If Sachin were celebrating Holi, he would go all out colorful, wild, and full of energy. He would love water Holi, enjoy garma garam vada, have a couple of drinks with his friends at the adda, and wish everyone a happy Holi."

Kanwar mentioned that he prefers a more mindful celebration when talking about his real personality. He said, "I make sure to wear something I wouldn't mind getting damaged because I hate seeing white outfits ruined during Holi. When it comes to food, Kanwar sticks to childhood traditions. He said, "My staple Holi meal has always been thandai, samosas, puri aloo, and kheer made by my mother. It's something my family and I look forward to every year."

However, his views on Holi have changed over the years. Kanwar added, "I no longer enjoy playing Holi with water. I prefer dry Holi with eco-friendly gulaal. I strongly believe in conserving water. Wasting gallons of water through rain showers and unnecessary activities in societies is something I oppose."

For Kanwar Dhillon, Holi is about vibrancy and tradition but also about celebrating responsibly. His message is clear, play safe, play smart, and cherish the festival in a way that respects both people and the environment.

Workwise, Kanwar Dhillon currently stars in Udne Ki Aasha opposite Neha Harsora.