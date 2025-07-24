Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know Champaklal is younger than Jethalal in real life? Know their age difference

Jethalal and Bapuji's connection on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved relationships. Jethalal (portrayed by Dilip Joshi) is an ardent son and considers his father Champaklal (played by Amit Bhatt) equivalent to God. It has been more than 15 years since their on-screen bond has been entertaining fans.

While Amit is the father in the show, you may be surprised to learn that the actor is younger than his on-screen son, Jethalal, in real life.

What is the age difference between Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt?

Amit Bhatt might appear to be a senior citizen in the show, and the oldest of all the characters. However, Amit was born on August 19, 1972, and is 52 years old (as of 2025). On the other hand, Dilip Joshi was born on May 26, 1968, and is 57 years old (as of 2025).

This means Amit is 4 years and 4 months younger than Joshi in real life. Due ot their perfect on-screen performances, it may never come across to the audience that the actors have this age difference.

As we speak about their off-screen lives, let us inform you about their real-life partners. Dilip is married to Jaymala Joshi, and the couple has two children. Meanwhile, Amit Bhatt is married to Kruti Bhatt, and the duo has twin sons.

It has been over 17 years since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining fans. Yes, 17 long years! In an era where shows struggle to last even six months, the team behind this hit sitcom has managed to keep the audience engaged for many years now.

Apart from Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah features Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Tanuj Mahashabe, Tanmay Vakeria, Nitish Bhaluni, Sacchin Shrof, and many more in pivotal roles.

The show makers headline every now and then, and the major reason for it is Disha Vakani's return. It has been many years now since Disha, aka the audience's favorite character, Daya Ben, has been missing from the show. The actress took maternity leave and hasn't returned since then. She was an internal part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and fans still crave her presence.

