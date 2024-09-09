Vikas Sethi’s wife talks about his final hours, reveals he didn’t want to be hospitalised; Report

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death.

Renowned actor Vikas Sethi, known for his iconic roles in popular television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, among others, passed away on Sunday, September 8th. According to reports, the 48-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away in his sleep. Now, his wife, Jhanvi Sethi, talked about the night before his death. She revealed that although he felt unwell, he refused to go to the hospital.

Reportedly, Vikas Sethi and his wife, Jhanvi Sethi, were out of Mumbai at the time of his death as they were attending a wedding. His wife stated that after they reached her mother’s home in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. As he didn’t want to go to the hospital, they asked the doctor to come home.

On Sunday morning, when Jhanvi went to wake him up, he was no more. The doctor stated that he passed away last night in his sleep due to cardiac arrest. His sudden death has shocked many of his former co-stars, who expressed their grief.

Vikas Sethi leaves behind his wife Jhanvi Sethi and twin boys. Talking about his career, he is best known for his roles as a supporting actor in many hit television serials and Bollywood films. To name a few, Kahiin To Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Geet Hui Sabse Parayee, Sasural Simar Ka, and a few others are in his credits. Sethi made his debut in the 2003 adult drama Oops! Following this, he went on to star in supporting roles in a few Bollywood films, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Deewaanapan, etc.

His wife took to social media today to inform that his last rites will be held today in Mumbai. They will follow all Hindu traditions to carry out the last rites.

