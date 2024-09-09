Mansi Srivastava expresses grief over former co-star Vikas Sethi's untimely demise; says 'It was quite shocking...'

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death

Vikas Sethi, who was a well-known face of the entertainment industry, passed away recently. As per reports, the 48-year-old passed away due to cardiac arrest. His sudden demise has left the industry in extreme shock. Now, his former co-star Mansi Srivastava has reacted to the news of Vikas Sethi's passing away.

In an exclusive conversation with Times Now, Mansi Srivastava expressed her shock and grief over Vikas Sethi's demise. The actress shared, "It was quite shocking news for me." Further, Mansi added that she learned about the news of his demise from social media. The actress expressed shock over his death and recalled the time when he essayed the role of her brother in the show, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se.

Mansi even praised late actor Vikas Sethi and remembered him as a "jolly" person on the sets of their show. She shared that she had a great time shooting with Vikas and revealed that the late actor was a fitness freak. "He was a typical Punjabi munda. We were not in touch after the show. My heartfelt condolences to his family," concluded Mansi.

Speaking about Vikas Sethi's shocking demise, the 48-year-old actor passed away while he was asleep. The actor left behind his wife, Jhanvi Sethi, and twin sons, who were born in 2021. Reportedly, his wife confirmed the news of his passing.

Reportedly, his wife confirmed the news of his passing, sharing that he didn’t wake up in the morning and passed away peacefully in his sleep.

As per reports, Vikas underwent a leg surgery and even uploaded a video on his Instagram informing his fans about it. He said that despite the doctor advising a bed rest of one and a half months, he was determined to come back stronger. His sudden passing has indeed left a void in many hearts including his co-stars and fans.

Workwise, Vikas Sethi acted in several films and shows and gained recognition in the industry. He has been a part of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Deewaanapan. Vikas even starred in several shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Geet Hui Sabse Parayee, Uttaran and more.

