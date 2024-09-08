Report: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Vikas Sethi passes away at 48

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death

Vikas Sethi has been part of several popular TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and others. The actor, who was 48, died of a cardiac arrest while sleeping.

According to a report by TellyChakkar, the actor passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Vikas was 48, and he left behind his wife, Jhanvi Sethi, and their twin boys. Vikas died in his sleep following a massive cardiac arrest. The grieving family has not yet released an official statement regarding his passing.

Reportedly, his wife confirmed the news of his passing, sharing that he didn’t wake up in the morning and passed away peacefully in his sleep. The news left everyone in shock, and his fans are deeply saddened by the loss of their actor.

Vikas was recognized for his supporting roles in popular daily soaps during the 2000s. He also participated in the third season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye with his then-wife, Amita.

Sethi made his debut in the 2003 adult drama Oops! He portrayed a male stripper who falls in love with his best friend's mother. The film was both critically and commercially unsuccessful.

In addition to his work in daily soaps, Vikas also appeared in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where he played the role of Robbie, Kareena Kapoor's friend. The actor also appeared in the 2001 film Deewaanapan, starring Arjun Rampal and Dia Mirza. In 2019, he had a notable role in the Telugu blockbuster ISmart Shankar.

