WATCH: Aly Goni cutely apologizes to girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin upon his late arrival at airport; boyfriends, take note

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are couple goals, and there are no second thoughts about it! The couple's chemistry and understanding of each other often melt hearts. Fans adore JasLy and shower them with immense love. Today (November 8), again, Jasmine and Aly proved what understanding in a relationship looks like after their camaraderie was seen at the airport.

The paparazzi captured Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni today at the airport. In the clip, Jasmine complains to Aly about how she has been waiting for him for a long time and that he arrived late. Aly sweetly hugges his ladylove and apologizes to her for being late. Their interaction is too cute to miss! Meanwhile, the paparazzi praise their chemistry and shower praise on them.

Here, Jasmine Bhasin described every girlfriend's problem when she complained about Aly to the paparazzi and said, "Itna late, itna wait karaya hai isne muje (So late. He made me wait for so long)." Despite the rush, the duo kindly posed for the shutterbugs before they walked towards the airport.

Watch Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni's video here-

Speaking about JasLy's airport look, Jasmine exuded boss lady vibes as she donned a formal waistcoat and pants for her travel. On the contrary, Aly sported a swanky colorful jacket on his all-black look. The duo twinned by wearing sneakers and sunglasses.

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni's love story has been nothing short of a fairytale. While the two were friends, it was their stay in Bigg Boss 14 during which they developed feelings for each other. From expressing their feelings to each other to Jasmine's emotional elimination, the duo gained immense love for their genuine connection.

Workwise, Aly Goni was last seen on the hit reality show Laughter Chefs. Meanwhile, Jasmine has worked in numerous Punjabi and South Indian films and has a massive fan following because of her talent and good looks.

