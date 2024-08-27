Aly Goni opens up on initial struggling days in Mumbai; recalls, ‘Asim and I have fainted twice thrice during…’

Aly Goni recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya’s podcast, where he talked about his early days in the industry. He mentioned that he and Asim used to do fashion photoshoots and would change into as many costumes as possible in a day, as they were paid one hundred and fifty rupees for each costume change.

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz used to be roommates when they came to Mumbai to try their luck in the entertainment industry. Aly Goni and Asim Riaz hail from Jammu and Kashmir, which makes it even more special for them, because they came with big dreams in their eyes.

Aly narrated how they used to do fashion photoshoots for various photographers in the podcast. Both of them along with their one more friend, used to change as many costumes as possible as they would receive one hundred and fifty rupees for each costume change. By the end of the day, they would get so exhausted that they also fainted thrice during the shoots.

Aly further said that they had to be put on drips as a result of such tireless photoshoots. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor even revealed the amount of attention he, along with Asim and his other friend, used to receive at parties for being good-looking and hailing from Kashmir.

In the podcast, Aly also expressed how he felt about the entire controversy of Asim Riaz in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The actor shared that Asim might have been provoked by other contestants in the show, which is why he lost his calm. Aly even referred to one of such incidents that happened in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, where Bharti, Harsh, and even Aly himself were contestants, and Harsh had a little argument with co-contestant Aditya Narayan in one of the episodes.

Referring to the incident as an example, Aly explained that during that time, the other contestants who were present tried to resolve the argument by making Aditya and Harsh stay calm and be understanding towards each other. Aly feels that in the ongoing season, if fellow contestants had tried the same thing with Asim Riaz, the situation would not have escalated.

