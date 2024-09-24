Jasmine Bhasin reveals how she felt after not speaking to Aly Goni for 11 days; 'First time in around 6.5 years...'

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin are the epitome of relationship goals. Jasmine has often referred to Aly as her heartbeat, and recently, she took to her Instagram to share how she hadn’t spoken to him for 11 days straight — the longest they had ever gone without communication. The lovebirds frequently use their social media to express their love for one another.

Aly Goni has been missing his girlfriend deeply during this time. Jasmine Bhasin shared on her Instagram, writing:

"For the first time in around 6.5 years of knowing each other, this was the first time we didn’t speak to or see each other, not even on video calls, for 11 days straight. I missed you every day, every second, and with every breath. I don’t ever want to be in such a situation again, at any cost."

Aly commented, "Can't wait to see you" with a kiss emoji. One fan wrote, "Jas u making all us emotional", while another one said, "Omg you guys😭 We all JasLyians were having the same thoughts each and every day since the day u left and have been imagining ur situation in there as for Aly we saw how sad he was and missing you soo muchh."

A few days back, the Laughter Chefs star took to his social media handle to drop a mushy mirror selfie with Jasmine. The pair flashed the cutest smiles as they posed for the snap. Her head rested on Aly, as they smiled to glory. He did not put any caption on the picture, however, it screamed love.

Advertisement

On the work front, Jasmine is all set to be seen in Karan Johar's Traitors. This much-anticipated series is an Indian version of the American show of the same name. The premise revolves around celebrities competing in a survival-of-the-fittest format. Karan will take on the role of host for the show.

Apart from this, Bhasin was also seen in Laughter Chefs. She had come to support Aly Goni who is doing well in the show.

ALSO READ: Jasmine Bhasin writes about love 'leaving' in new cryptic note; Fan wonders about her relationship with Aly Goni: 'Broke up?'