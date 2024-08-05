WATCH: Bigg Boss OTT 3's first runner-up Naezy celebrates his success with fans; receives surprise gift

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has concluded; however, the buzz related to the same is still quite strong, with contestants grabbing eyeballs after getting out of the show. Be it Armaan Malik getting spotted with two wives or winner Sana Makbul creating a buzz about her wedding news, a lot is being discussed about the BB OTT 3 house members. Naezy, the first runner-up of the show, also grabbed attention with his unique celebration.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's first runner-up Naezy was spotted in Malad, Mumbai, last night, where he attended a special gathering hosted by his fans. His close friend from the show, Sana Sultan, was also spotted at the event. As Naezy cut the cake with his fans, he got a special gift. A luxurious mobile phone was kept inside the cake. Naezy was seen enjoying the moment.

Take a look at Naezy's celebration with Sana Sultan and his fans:

Naezy had an amazing journey in Bigg Boss OTT 3. He found great friends in Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, and Ranvir Shorey. He got along with most of the contestants but had tiffs with Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, and Armaan Malik.

His camaraderie with Sana Makbul was quite appreciated, and people loved their genuine and pure bond. The fans were curious to know if Naezy felt something more than friendship for Makbul.

Advertisement

However, during the press conference held inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Naezy made it clear that he does not have romantic feelings for Sana.

Naezy was often called out for hygiene purposes and was also tagged as the laziest contestant in the house. Navigating through all the accusations, Naezy emerged as the first runner-up of the show and even carried out his house duties honestly.

Interestingly, Naezy was put in the cooking department, and he learned to cook delicious food during his stay in the house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Naezy BASHES Armaan Malik, Ranvir Shorey for being disrespectful towards women; ‘Unka kiye ka sila…’