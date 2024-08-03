Bigg Boss OTT 3 Exclusive Video: Naezy on Munawar Faruqui roasting his family's economic condition: 'Sana ne samjhaya ki...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 ended with Sana Makbul taking the trophy and the cash prize home. Rapper Naezy was the runner-up of the show. Now, Naezy sat with Pinkvilla for an exclusive conversation where he revealed how he felt when Munawar Faruqui entered the show and roasted his family's poor economic condition. Here's what Sana Makbul told him about the same.

During the interview, Naezy was asked about Munawar Faruqui's fun roast session, where he passed a personal comment on the rapper's family's poor financial condition. He said, "Ha mujhe acha nai laga thodi der ke liye. Lekiin Sana ne mujhe samjhaya ki woh roast kar raha tha tujhe toh usko waise way me mat leh. (I didn't like it for a while. But Sana explained to me that he was just roasting, so don't take it that way.)"

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 runner-up then said, "Toh maine expect nai kia tha Munawar aise harqat karega lekin mujhe bura nai laga. Pehle mujhe bura laga lekin Sana ne mujhe samjhaya toh mei samaj gaya. Aur woh roast hai toh roast mei ensaan kuch bhi bolta hai. Toh uss baat ko mei nazar andaaz karna chahta hu."

Translation: "(I didn't expect Munawar to act that way, but I didn't feel bad. Initially, I did, but when Sana explained it to me, I understood. And since it was a roast, people say anything. So, I want to overlook that matter.)"

Advertisement

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 took place on August 2. It was hosted by Anil Kapoor and viewers on Colors TV and Jio Cinema witnessed an array of performances and clashes. Naezy was seen showing his true and honest side and made it to the first runner-up position. He was competing against his friend Sana Makbul, who became the winner of the season.

The top 5 contestants in the show, apart from Naezy and Sana, were Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Kritika Malik. Naezy's dad had also come to the show to support him, and it was an emotional moment for all the contestants to witness their near and dear ones at the finale.

Even before Naezy left the house, Bigg Boss recollected the strongest bonds made in the house and the funny moments he had in the show. He thanked Bigg Boss and then bid goodbye to the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale PROMO: Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy and Kritika Malik get emotional meeting their loved ones