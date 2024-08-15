WATCH: Krushna Abhishek recalls his first TV appearance; Shares interesting anecdote about uncle Govinda’s wish for him

Comedian Krushna Abhishek took fans down the lane of nostalgia today as he shared a video of his first television appearance. What made it even more special was that his uncle Govinda was also with him. Sharing the video, the Laughter Chefs participant also wrote a heartwarming caption showing his love for his uncle.

The clip uploaded by Krushna Abhishek on his official Instagram handle begins with the host announcing that they have a small surprise for Govinda. As the stage is lit up, a young Krushna Abhishek enters and matches step with Govinda on the title track from the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Govinda’s other nephew, Vinay Anand was also on stage with them. After the performance, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja was seen clapping.

After the performance, the Laughter Chefs contestant said, "Isne mere liye mannat nahi mangte toh khada hi nahi hota... (If he hadn't wished for me, I wouldn't have been able to stand...)"

Then the host shared the context and told everyone, "Mein ye audience ko batana chahunga ki apne behen ke liye mannat mangi thi inhone, ki agar unki beta hoga toh mein apne kandhe pe baithakar usko Vaishno Devi le jayunga, mata ke darshan ke liye… Krushna interrupts and says, “Wo mujhe kandhe be uthake 4 ghanta pura…”

"(I would like to share with the audience that he made a vow for his sister, that if she has a son, he would carry him on his shoulders all the way to Vaishno Devi for Mata's blessings..." Krushna interrupts and says, "He carried me on his shoulders for a full 4 hours.)"

Then Govinda explained that after Krushna was born, he was busy working for a few years and then he realized that he didn’t fulfil his promise. When he finally decided to go to Vaishno Devi, Krushna was almost 3-4 years old. He shared that seeing the steep road ahead of him terrified him, but with the help of the people around, he managed to reach the temple with Krushna seated on his shoulder.

Sharing the video, Krushna Abhishek mentioned in the caption that it was his first television appearance. He further added, “My first appearance on T v. This was #jeena isika naam hai . With mama made a surprise entry for him. mein unki mannat se born hua hun he had taken a mannat in Jammu vaishno Devi for his sister my mom to conceive and I was born. love u mama”

For the unversed, Krushna Abhishek has a strained relationship with Uncle Govinda. However, this year, during Arti Singh’s marriage, the Bollywood actor attended the wedding with his son, ending the longstanding feud.

