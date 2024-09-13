Yuvika Chaudhary and her actor husband, Prince Narula, are set to welcome their first child after six years of marital bliss. The actress is overjoyed and savoring every moment of her pregnancy journey. She recently shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from her maternity photoshoot, leaving everyone in awe.

Yuvika Chaudhary took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely video from her maternity photoshoot. The video showcased behind-the-scenes fun from the photoshoot, showcasing her baby bump and including fun moments, such as a video call with Prince Narula.

The diva looked like a dream in a body-hugging black gown accentuating her growing baby bump. The floor-length dress featured ruffle detailing at the neckline, adding a touch of elegance.

She chose subtle makeup to complement her look, including nude lips, blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-covered eyes, glittery eyeshadow, and a sleek ponytail with a few wavy strands framing her face.

She wore a white silk gown with a dramatic long train for another look. The gown featured a pleated princess neckline with delicate thin straps. She complemented the outfit with wavy, loose hair and dewy makeup, but her radiant pregnancy glow truly stood out.

As soon as Yuvika Chaudhary uploaded the video on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with love and compliments. A fan wrote, “You are looking very beautiful in this dress.” Another fan commented, “Most dreamy shoot till now.”

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary first crossed paths as participants on Bigg Boss 9. Although Narula expressed his interest in Yuvika on the show, their romance didn’t develop there as Yuvika was eliminated early.

However, after the show, Prince and Yuvika reconnected and grew closer. They made their relationship official and married on October 12, 2018, with a grand wedding celebration attended by many industry celebrities.

