Did you know mothers-to-be Deepika Padukone and Yuvika Chaudhary have THIS filmy connection?

Yuvika Chaudhary is one of the well known personalities in the showbiz world. It has been a while since she announced her pregnancy, and only recently, the actress posted pictures from her maternity shoot. Interestingly, the pictures came out just a day after Deepika Padukone dropped the snapshots from her maternity photoshoot. But apart from the obvious, do you know what's common between them? Interestingly, the answer to this has a special Shahrukh Khan connection.

Well, let's rewind to 2007, when Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om hit the theaters. The film featured Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the late roles, while Arjun Rampal played the antagonist. This blockbuster hit also featured Yuvika Chaudhary. She played the role of a film actress named Dolly Arora In the movie-within-a-movie. The former Bigg Boss 9 contestant even romanced SRK onscreen and had a significant role to play in the second half of the movie. So, the mothers-to-be, Deepika Padukone and Yuvika Chaudhary, were once part of the film and shared screen space.

Take a look at Yuvika in Om Shanti Om:

Both Yuvika and Deepika will embrace motherhood soon and share the beautiful journey of pregnancy at the same time. The latter took the internet by storm by posting pictures from her maternity shoot. The Kalki 2898 AD actress flaunted her baby bump in sheer ensembles, a knitted cardigan, and a black blazer.

Advertisement

Speaking of the Nach Baliye 9 winner, Chaudhary shared solo pictures around the same time, playfully caressing her cute baby bump. Dressed in a flowy white dress, she looked no less than a princess. Yuvika exuded glam and elegance in other pictures wherein she sported a beige-colored bodycon outfit adorned with crystals.

For the uninitiated, announcing the arrival of their first baby, Prince Narula took to social media and mentioned being extremely nervous as well as being elated with the thought of becoming a parent. Yuvika Chaudhary has revealed that she conceived through IVF and will share more details about her pregnancy later.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such interesting stories!

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh maternity shoot: Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Disha Parmar and others have THIS reaction