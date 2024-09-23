When Bigg Boss 11's Bandgee Kallra claimed that her ex-boyfriend wanted to 'share her with someone else'

Bigg Boss has always been a controversial show. Personal lives and shocking details regarding celebrity contestants often came out in the open. As the eighteenth season is all set to kickstart soon, let's revisit a controversial revealation from Bigg Boss 11 by model Bandgee Kallra. She shockingly revealed that she broke up with her ex-boyfriend Dennis Nagpal as he wanted to share her with someone else.

In Bigg Boss 11, Kallra entered as an Aam Aadmi. Priyank Sharma, a celebrity contestant revealed that he knew Kallra's then boyfriend. Kallra then revealed a shocking detail about her past relationship and mentioned that her ex-boyfriend was a 'ghatiya' (worst) person as he asked her to indulge in the casting couch.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 18's first promo featuring Salman Khan here:

Later, Bandgee found love in co-contestant Puneesh Sharma and was often seen getting cozy with him on the show. The host of the show Salman Khan cautioned them of their physical proximity. Bandgee and Puneesh announced their break-up last year.

Following Kallra's allegations, her ex-boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal, also a producer spoke to the media and revealed that all accusations made by Bandgee in him were baseless and false. He added that he would have never said such things even as a joke. He mentioned that he along with his family have been affected considerably because of Kallra's horrifying claims against him.

Advertisement

In an interview with BollywoodLife.com, Kallra's boyfriend Dennis Nagpal said, "Not a single girl has ever raised aspersions on my character or referred to the casting couch. I have never indulged in such a thing. This is disgusting. I am one hundred and one percent sure I never even cracked a joke on similar lines."

Dennis further added that Kallra must've felt uneasy with Priyank revealing her relationship status on national television and thus she cooked up a story to come out clean as being single.

ALSO READ: When Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary performed on Nach Baliye 9 stage despite a major tragedy in family: THROWBACK