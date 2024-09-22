When Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary performed on Nach Baliye 9 stage despite a major tragedy in family: THROWBACK

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death

Prince Narula is known as the reality king. He has won many reality shows that he participated in which include popular shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Bigg Boss. He also went ahead to win Nach Baliye 9 along with his wife Yuvika Chaudhary. However, the journey of Nach Baliye 9 was quite difficult for the couple as Narula lost his younger brother in a sudden accident. However, showcasing his professionalism, he opted to perform on the stage despite getting the tragic news hours before his performance.

On the premiere episode shoot of Nach Baliye 9, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary gave a stunning performance, hiding the tragedy with their dedication to their art and professionalism. It was after their act that the couple informed the judges and audiences about Prince losing his 25-year-old brother who resided in Canada. As Yuvika narrated the incident, she wept. Meanwhile, Prince fought back his tears as everyone was shocked to hear the saddening and shocking news.

Take a look at a glimpse of the episode below:

Nach Baliye 9 was co-produced by Salman Khan Productions and the Bhaijaan of the industry attended the premiere episode of the show. Salman Khan was shocked after hearing about the tragedy that the Narula family went through.

Host Maniesh Paul extended heartfelt condolence to Prince and also lauded the couple for their spirit. Prince and Yuvika continued to shock many people with their continuous brilliant performances throughout the show, making them the winners of Nach Baliye 9.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on the sets of Bigg Boss 9. Love blossomed between them and the couple tied the knot in 2018. Privika (Prince and Yuvika) are all set to welcome their first baby in 2024.

