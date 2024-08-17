5 Best MTV Splitsvilla Moments over the years: Shagun Pandey choosing love over power to Prince Narula’s return as judge

The most entertaining reality show on MTV has always been Splitsvilla. It's hugely popular and followed by millions of young people in India. Initially hosted by Nikhil Chinapa, Rannvijay Singha later took the reins alongside co-host Sunny Leone. Arjun Bijlani hosted season 14, and Tanuj Virwani recently hosted season 15, which concluded last week. The show has successfully completed 15 seasons to date.

Splitsvilla centers on young men and women trying to secure their spot in the villa by building relationships with fellow contestants. The participants search for love and pair as couples to compete together against the other couples. They engage in various challenges to stay in the competition. Through strategies and conflicts, the couples aim to earn a chance to go in front of the oracle and discover if they are an ideal match or not. Contestants also socialize and flirt with each other to find their true love.

Let's take a look back at some of the best moments that left fans shocked.

Love over power

In a surprising twist on MTV Splitsvilla X1, Shagun Pandey the smartest and hottest contestant on the show made a heartfelt choice, opting for love over power. Initially paired as the first perfect match with Arushi Handa, Shagun shocked everyone by confessing his feelings for Samyukta. He sacrificed his powers to safeguard Samyukta from elimination, resonating with audiences nationwide and proving that love conquers all. This moment was a complete game-changer, demonstrating that sometimes, listening to your heart is the ultimate strategy in the love arena of MTV Splitsvilla.

Talking about Shagun Pandey’s professional front, He is currently seen playing the role of ACP Veer Pratap Singh in Mera Balam Thanedar paired opposite Shruti Choudhary. The show is receiving a lot of appreciation for its unique storyline. Recently the cast and crew celebrated the achievement of reaching 150 episodes.

Prince Narula returns

Season 10 of Splitsvilla saw the return of Prince Narula, the Season 8 winner, this time as a judge. He graced the show alongside his wife Yuvika Chaudhary, adding a special touch to the season. The couple's appearance as judges for an entertainment task brought a wave of love and inspiration to the show. Fans were thrilled and nostalgic to witness Prince back on the same stage where he once reigned supreme, winning not just the trophy but also countless hearts. Splitsvilla is renowned for its challenging tasks, pool parties, romantic dances, intense face-offs, new connections, breakups, gossip, and pure entertainment.

Prince and Yuvika had announced their pregnancy in June and recently celebrated it with a baby shower. The soon-to-be parents are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their newborn.

Nikhil Chinapa stands up

MTV Splitsvilla has always been about standing against evil and promoting equality. This was clear in Season 9 when host Nikhil Chinapa stepped in and pushed back the contestant Nikhil from getting too close to Rajnandini during a heated argument. This incident was praised for the show's strong stance on advocating for respect for all and standing against any kind of mistreatment or disrespect towards any contestant.

Priyank and Divya’s love story

Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal participated in the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla X. During the show, Priyank developed feelings for Divya, and they openly confessed their affection, sparking the beginning of their romance. Although Priyank initially chose to pair up with Nibedita to meet the show's criteria, he later ended things with Nibedita and rekindled his connection with Divya. Ultimately, they finished as the runners-up of the reality show. However, their relationship did not last too long after Splitsvilla.

The mischief maker revealed

MTV Splitsvilla X4 introduced a bombshell by revealing a sneaky troublemaker among the contestants, leaving the audience in shock. Uorfi Javed turned out to be the mastermind behind all the chaos, injecting an extra dose of suspense into the show. Her subsequent actions captivated viewers, adding a thrilling twist to the series. Uorfi also had a fight with a fellow contestant on the show where she was seen misbehaving and passing derogatory comments towards the participant.

From conflicts and confessions to love and catfights, Splitsvilla captured the hearts of the youth. Even today, these memorable moments are etched in people's minds, with certain participants and the seasons also being recognized by some of these special participants. With each season, MTV Splitsvilla raises the bar and we anticipate nothing short of this trend continuing in the forthcoming seasons of Splitsvilla.

Tell us which one among these five is your favorite moment from the show.

