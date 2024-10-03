MTV Splitsvilla X3 couple Pallak Yadav and Nikhil Malik announce break-up

MTV Splitsvilla is one of the most loved dating reality shows. Many contestants form real bonds on the show and take their relationship seriously even after the show. One of the loved seasons of the show has been the thirteenth season wherein Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput won the show. Pallak Yadav and Nikhil Malik were one of the loved couples of the show who remained in a relationship for the longest time as compared to other couples of the season. However, now, the duo have announced their break-up.

Taking to social media, both Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav announced their break-up through Instagram stories and mentioned that while they're no longer in a romantic relationship, they have mutual respect. Nikhil wrote, "Hi everyone. With heavy heart Pallak and I have decided to part ways. We are no longer in a relationship though we still have love, respect, and best wishes for each other. We are taking time to reflect on ourselves and our careers. Nikhil & Pallak."

Take a look at Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav's Instagram stories here:

Pallak Yadav too shared the update on her social media for her fans and well-wishers. She added, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. I hope you understand & continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Pallak & Nikhil."

Talking about Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav's journey in MTV Splitsvilla X3, the duo connected with each other since day 1, however, they couldn't become an ideal match and thus they made connections with others only for the game but always maintained that they loved each other.

