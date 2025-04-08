Who is Urmila Jamnadas Asher? Read everything about MasterChef India 7 fame who passed away at the age of 79

Urmila Jamnadas Asher, popularly known for her stint in MasterChef India 7, passed away at the age of 79 on April 7, 2025. The news of her sudden demise left many heartbroken. She was admired for her culinary skills, her positive approach towards life, her dedication towards her work, her uplifting spirit, cheerful personality and journey. While her name was Urmila, many fondly addressed her as 'Gujju Ben' and 'Baa'. As we have lost a gem, here's everything you must know about her inspiring journey.

Here's everything you need to know about MasterChef India 7 fame Urmila Jamnadas Asher:

Urmila Jamnadas Asher participated in MasterChef India 7 at the age of 78. She was addressed as 'Baa' on the cooking reality show.

Urmila lost her husband and children at a very young age. However, she did not give up and gave life a second chance.

To make ends meet, Urmila Baa used to make a living by cooking food in 203 houses. She later emerged to be a businesswoman.

During covid-19 lockdown in 2020, Urmila Baa started her own YouTube channel named Gujju Ben na Nasta along with her grandson Harsh. On her YouTube channel, Urmila Baa used to teach how to make dishes.

On Instagram, she has more than 302k followers. She used to share her cooking videos on the social media handle.

On April 7, Urmila Jamnadas Asher passed away, and this heartbreaking news was revealed on her Instagram account through a post. The caption reflected on her journey and her personality. It is mentioned how Urmila Ben was an inspiration and this post paid a tribute to her.

The caption further read, "Baa’s journey doesn’t end here — it lives on in every person she touched, every laugh she shared, and every soul she inspired. We will carry her light forward."

Urmila Jamnadas Asher's last rites will be conducted today (April 8) at a Cremation center in Marine Lines, Mumbai.

Speaking about MasterChef India 7, the hit cooking reality show premiered from January 2, 2023, to April 8, 2023. MasterChef India was judged by Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna.

