Year Ender: TV celebs who got married in 2024; Arti Singh, Surbhi Chandna, Jhanak Shukla and more

The year 2024 has been a special one for many television celebrities as they took the plunge and started a new chapter in their lives. From dreamy weddings in scenic locations to intimate ceremonies with close friends and family, Surbhi Chandna, Divya Agarwal, Arti Singh, and many other TV stars celebrated love in their unique ways.

Television celebrities who tied the knot in 2024

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar’s love story has been nothing short of a fairytale. The couple, who got engaged on Divya’s 30th birthday in December 2022, finally took their vows in an intimate ceremony on February 20, 2024. Their wedding reflected the warmth and love they share, surrounded by close family and friends.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi Chandna, known for her role in Ishqbaaaz, married her long-time partner Karan Sharma in a grand ceremony in Jaipur this March. Their love story, which began in 2010, culminated in a magical wedding.

The pre-wedding festivities took place at the iconic Chomu Palace Hotel, a location known for Bollywood movies like Bhool Bhulaiyya and Bol Bachchan. The couple, who got engaged on January 15, 2024, turned heads in stunning wedding outfits, giving fans major wedding goals.

Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Prashar

Sonarika Bhadoria, best known for her role as Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, tied the knot with her fiance Vikas Prashar in February this year. The couple chose the breathtaking Nahargarh Palace in Ranthambore as their wedding venue. Sonarika looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga on her big day. The wedding was a regal affair, fitting perfectly with the grandeur of the palace setting.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan

On April 25, 2024, Arti Singh tied the knot with her long-time partner Dipak Chauhan at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. The pre-wedding celebrations were a grand affair with Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremonies filled with fun and laughter. Following their beautiful wedding, the couple jetted off for a romantic honeymoon in Greece and Paris.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri

Actress Surbhi Jyoti surprised her fans when she married her long-time boyfriend Sumit Suri in an eco-friendly ceremony on October 27, 2024. The couple exchanged vows at Jim Corbett National Park in Dehradun, with nature taking centre stage in the decorations. Their wedding was a beautiful and minimalist affair, honoring the five elements of nature—earth, water, fire, air, and space.

Rithvikk Dhanjani, Kishwer Merchant, and Asha Negi, among others, were on the guest list.

Jhanak Shukla and Swapnil Suryawanshi

Jhanak Shukla, a beloved name from early 2000s television, has embarked on a new chapter in her life as she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi on December 12. Jhanak opted for a traditional red saree with a golden border, ditching the lehenga. Her groom, Swapnil, complemented her perfectly in an off-white sherwani.

The year 2024 was truly filled with love and celebration for the television industry. From lavish palaces to serene natural settings, these celebrity weddings captured hearts and gave fans glimpses of dreamy romances.

