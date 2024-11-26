Divya Agarwal EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss OTT winner raises eyebrows with her 'wapas shaadi karni hai' comment; What made her say this?

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal got married to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar this year in a traditional Marathi wedding. The actress made headlines owing to her unusual purple bridal lehenga. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, she sat down to talk about her bridal outfit and what made her choose the color purple and more.

During the conversation, Divya also stressed that she wants to get married again. Sounds shocking? Well, the Bigg Boss OTT winner has her reasons. Read on to know about it.

Divya Agarwal wore a Mundavalya, a traditional head ornament worn by brides with her lehenga. It was gifted by her husband Apurva’s cousin. While talking about it, she shares that if she knew she would wear the Maharashtrian ornament, she would have chosen a Nauvari saree. And now, she wants to get married again dressed as a Maharashtrian bride.

Watch the full video of Divya Agarwal decoding her bridal outfit here:

The Bigg Boss OTT winner says, “Ye wali na thodi se bhagam douri mein ho gaya, toh aab shanti se wapas shaadi karni hain, I feel. And next would be a Nauvari saree. Kyunki lehenga toh ek hi hain, ye bas. (This one was a bit rushed and chaotic, so now I feel like having a calm and peaceful wedding. And next time, it will be a Nauvari saree. Because there’s only one lehenga, that’s it.)”

Further, the actress also calls her a ‘careless bride’ because everything at her wedding was last minute. “Kuch bhi karungi, mein tension nahi lungi. Is cheez ko dil se enjoy karungi. To me, marriage is all about getting married to the right man. (No matter what, I didn’t take stress. I wanted to enjoy my day fully),” shares Divya.

For the unversed, Divya and Apurva tied the knot on February 20, 2024, in an intimate ceremony.

