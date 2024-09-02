Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aly Goni reveals first paycheck; shares his payment increased THIS much after 2-3 years

Aly Goni, known as one of the most talented actors in the entertainment world, has a massive fan following owing to his talents. His charming persona and acting prowess receive immense love from the fans. Now, in a podcast, Aly recalled times when he started earning thousands and mentioned how his payment increased in lakhs in 2-3 years.

Talking about how the industry has grown and how the paycheck has increased, Aly Goni went on to reveal what his first payment was and how it gradually increased with time. Aly shared, "When I started doing my first show with Balaji, my first check was Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000."

Further, the actor explained, "After doing the show for 2-3 years with my hard work, I started earning Rs 3 lakh, and I used to feel that no one was richer than me." Aly stated that some brands now offer him two and a half lakhs just to do an Instagram story, and he sometimes rejects this offer but also feels proud of it.

Aly Goni has 6 million fan followers on his Instagram handle and receives numerous likes and comments on each post. Along with earning from social media, Aly also has his clothing and other businesses.

Speaking about Aly Goni's journey in the entertainment world, the handsome hunk rose to stardom after portraying the character of Romi Bhalla in Ektaa Kapoor's hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After this, he starred in a few other fictional and non-fictional shows and gained massive success.

Aly has appeared in several shows, including Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan Dhhai Kilo Prem, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14, and more. Over the years, the actor has become a household name and achieved a massive fan following.

Aly Goni is currently dating actress Jasmine Bhasin. Their fairytale love story has not missed anyone's eye. The two fell head over heels in love during their stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Jasmine and Aly are undoubtedly fans' favorite power couple in the entertainment industry, and they always receive love from fans.

