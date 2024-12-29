Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 28: Abhir decides to take revenge on Poddars; here's how

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 28: Armaan and Abhira share a close moment, but Armaan gets irritated when Santa Claus interrupts them. Krish and Kiara ask Armaan whether he and Abhira have sorted out their relationship. Abhir, who is dressed as Santa Claus, distributes gifts to everyone. Santa Claus gives Manish, Kaveri, Sanjay, and Armaan a piece of coal as gifts.

As the gifts run out, Charu doesn't receive any. Abhira rethinks the moment she shared with Armaan. Everyone dances as they celebrate Christmas. Armaan and Abhira admire each other while dancing, but Armaan becomes jealous when Abhira dances with another boy. Meanwhile, Abhir decides to take revenge on the Poddars by mixing alcohol into the juice to get rid of the Poddar family. Armaan, noticing Abhira dancing with the boy, makes a waiter spill drinks on the man.

Manish grows suspicious of Santa Claus. Charu recognizes Abhir after he refuses to give her a drink. Kiara also recognizes Abhir, but he makes her promise not to reveal that he is Santa Claus. Vidya overhears their conversation. Manish and Kaveri get drunk and start dancing. All the family members join in, also drunk. Abhira and Armaan are confused by everyone's behavior.

Abhira catches a cold and regrets not taking Armaan's jacket. She calls the hotel staff to request medicines. Meanwhile, Abhir gets drunk and starts a conversation with Charu. Charu scolds Abhir for drinking and getting high. Abhir asks Charu to drop him off at his room. Feeling unwell, Abhira decides to go herself to get the medicines.

Advertisement

Abhir leans on Charu as he is too drunk. Charu attempts to open Abhir's room door but struggles. She overhears her parents approaching and, to avoid them, steps into Abhir's room with him. Abhir admires her, but she quickly leaves his room once her parents pass by.

Armaan grows worried about Abhira and her feelings. Abhira arrives in Armaan's room after developing an allergy from the fever medicine. Armaan gives her a different set of medicines, and Abhira starts feeling better. Intoxicated by the effects of the medicine, Abhira confesses to Armaan that she is unhappy because he is not with her. She shares her feelings, telling Armaan how much she misses him.

Abhira asks Armaan not to leave her, admitting how hurt she feels. She explains that she tries to be happy but can’t truly feel it. Tearfully, she demands her happiness back from Armaan. Exhausted, Abhira falls asleep while talking, and both end up sleeping together.

Advertisement

The next morning, Kaveri fumes with anger and decides to find out who spiked their drinks. The hotel staff informs the family that the person dressed as Santa Claus was responsible for spiking the drinks. Abhira wakes up and panics upon seeing Armaan beside her. She becomes annoyed when Armaan tries to get close to her. The episode ends.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Year-Ender 2024 Poll Result: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai emerges as top entertaining TV show; here's where Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stand